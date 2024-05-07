Robin Hood makes special appearance at Hunmanby Square Dance Group's second birthday dance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now living in California, rather than in Sherwood Forest, Robin flew all the way to the UK to celebrate with the square dancing group again.

Caller Di Green provided the dancers with a splendid afternoon’s dancing and entertainment – the highlight was when Robin, a fully-fledged Square Dancer, was presented with a commemorative Robin Hood hat.

Di then gave a rousing rendition of the singing call “Robin Hood” with some lyrics of her own, customised especially for Robin.

Hunmanby Square Dance Group welcomed a special guest (if you can spot him) - Robin Hood!

Robin danced in a square of dancers who virtual dance together every Wednesday on Zoom – a rare opportunity for them to dance together.

Anyone interested in making new friends and trying Square Dancing is welcome to go along to Hunmanby Square Dance Group and give it a try.

They dance every Tuesday afternoon, 1pm to 3pm at Hunmanby Community Centre, £4 per dancer per session.