Robin Hood's Bay and Egton, near Whitby, to offer Tour of Britain King of the Mountains challenges

With almost 2,700m of climbing, the stage from Redcar Esplanade to Duncombe Park, Helmsley, is set to be a centre piece of this year’s Tour of Britain with a number of spectacular climbs to challenge the world’s best riders.

These are the three which have been picked out as ŠKODA King of the Mountains:

The 2.5km climb up from Robin Hood’s Bay with a 6.8% average

Robin Hood's Bay and Egton will provide King of the Mountains hill climbs at the Tour of Britain cycling. Picture: SW Pix

The 2km test out of Egton in the North York Moors with a 7.8% average

And the much anticipated ascent of Carlton Bank with 25km remaining - the popular climb measures 1.8km but averages over 10%, with sections nearing 20%.

The sprints competition on stage four will provide little respite for riders either, with just the middle of the three in Stokesley town centre akin to a traditional intermediate sprint.

The opening sprint at Whitby is alongside the town’s abbey, at the top of the 800m, 6.4% average gradient climb of Green Lane, while the day’s final sprint is on Newgate Bank – a 1.6km climb, averaging 7% – with less than 9km remaining is likely to play a part in the destination of the yellow jersey after stage four.

As well as serving as popular viewing locations for spectators, the points on offer at each location go towards determining the outcome of the hotly-contested ŠKODA King of the

Mountains (KoM) and sprint jerseys.

Executive member for culture, leisure and sport at North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The North Yorkshire coast and moors provide a fabulous landscape to

challenge riders and offer exciting viewing to the many people I am sure will line the route and the millions more watching around the country and across the world.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of North Yorkshire’s stunning countryside and its warm welcome.”

Alongside the additional route information timings for the stage have also been confirmed, with stage four due to start from Redcar Esplanade at 11.30am on Wednesday September 7.

The 150km (93-mile) stage is expected to finish in the grounds of Duncombe Park at Helmsley between 2.57pm and 3.39pm.

Click here for an interactive maps and full timetable for the stage.

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show.