Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, gearing up for its 2024 Victorian Weekend
The event, which this year runs from Friday December 6 to Sunday December 8, is so popular it even attracts Royalty – keep an eye out for Queen Victoria in the seaside village over the course of the weekend.
Victorian Weekend begins on the Friday afternoon, where you can enjoy a Christmas tree festival of light and Christingle opening service at St Stephen’s Church as well as well as carols round the tree and lights switch on at The Dock.
A lantern parade runs from the Bank Top to the Dock from around 3.30pm.
The Saturday and Sunday see a whole plethora of events taking place – from workshops, quizzes and ghost walks to Christmas carols round the tree as well as live music.
Highlights on Saturday include a biscuit dunking competition at Hotel Victoria and a Victorian projection by Animated Objects.
A duck race to raise funds for the RNLI takes place on the Sunday with ducks on sale at Muir Lea Stores, and there is a prize-giving at The Dock for the best dressed female, male, child, business and dog.
Also watch out over the weekend for a fire eater, roving magician and opera singer.
There is also a prize treasure hunt to keep families entertained, where you can win 12 months of digital editions of the Baytown Chronicle.
More details from the event’s Facebook page.
Event subject to last minute changes.
