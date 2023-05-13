Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, set to host The Big Tea Dance as part of King's Coronation

HR Higgins, a Whitby area-based coffee and tea merchant and proud Royal Warrant Holder, is excited to announce the upcoming event which is aimed at educating school children about tea and coffee, as well as the art of organising a tea dance and doing something good.

The event, sponsored by HR Higgins, will take place on Wednesday May 24 at Fylingdales Village Hall, Robin Hood’s Bay, and will see a collaboration with HR Higgins, Fyling Hall School and Colebrooke Productions, all coming together to celebrate the occasion.

Fyling Hall School will be conducting further learning projects with the children in the lead-up to the event, including designing invitations and posters and also learning how to cater for such an event.

Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions will be teaching the children a tea dance, and HR Higgins will be teaching them all about tea and coffee and inviting them to visit the Roastery.

The Big Tea Dance is a great opportunity to bring everybody together, and the children will be inviting the elderly and the Robin Hood’s Bay community to take part in the event.

With dancing, food, and drinks, the event promises to be a great way to celebrate community spirit and promote social interaction.