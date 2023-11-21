Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, set to turn back clock for annual Victorian Weekend

Robin Hood's Bay annual Victorian Weekend is set to take place between Friday December 1 and Sunday December 3.

Over the weekend you can look out for live music, birds of prey display, craft fair, art gallery, morris dancers, a roving magician, open cottages, the duckrace and much more.

Highlights include Gav and Lisa demonstrating a traditional Victorian method of making lobster pots and proggy mats at The Coastguard Station on The Dock on Saturday December 2 and well as smugglers tours and ghost walks.

The event in the seaside village started in 1993 to boost tourism in the winter, and 30 years on it still enjoys great support.

Lisa and Gav Eagleton-Muir, of Gateshead, taking part in Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend. picture: James Hardisty

The weekend is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, listen to live music, dress up and have fun.

Free entry. Car parks also free.

Programmes available each day from businesses and marshalls around the village, as well as online.