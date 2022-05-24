Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, to stage Folk Weekend - see's who's performing this year

The Friday Night Folk Club (free entry) will be held at the new venue of The Old Schoolhouse, with two ticketed Saturday evening concerts in smaller venues.

Carrie Martin and the Smugglers with Beth Burrows as MC are performing at The Old Schoolhouse, and the popular shanty group Monkey’s Fist are headlining the Concert in Tea, Toast & Post on King Street.

Tickets for these concerts will be in great demand, and the venues are not large, but you can click here to get your tickets online.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Smugglers.

Saturday and Sunday sees the ever-popular Acoustic Cafe Dash, organised by the irrepressible Carrie Martin.

This takes some very accomplished musicians and singers round most of the pubs and cafes of the village, and helps raise funds for the RNLI Lifeboats.

There is more to see and hear too, all round the village, including the Thieving Magpie Dancers, Taiko Drumming, and a Friday Concert at The Cove with Chris Helm and Sunbeam, with further artists at The Old Schoolhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The entertainment is all rounded off in The Dock on Sunday afternoon with the Fylingdales Folk Choir and everyone with enough breath left to join the singing.

Carrie Martin.

Visit the folkweekend.rhbay.co.uk website for the full programme and to get hold of your tickets.