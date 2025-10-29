The Victorian Festival at Robin Hoods Bay - Lucrezia enters the hallway at the Hotel Victoria ready for afternoon tea

Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend 2025 to be the last

The organisers of Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend have announced that the 2025 edition of the popular event will be it’s last.

The Victorian Weekend, which this year takes place on December 6 and 7, brings history to life with live music, fun games, a best-dressed competition, traditional carols around the tree, and much more.

In a statement on the Facebook page, organisers said that the decision had been made as the current organisers were stepping down and nn one had come forwards to take their place.

The announcement read:

“Victorian Weekend 2025: The Grand Finale!

“After more than 30 years of tradition, fundraising, and community spirit, Victorian Weekend 2025 will mark the end of an era for Robin Hood’s Bay.

“Originally created to boost the village and support local businesses during the quieter months, the event has grown alongside the village, which is now a year-round destination.

“The success of Victorian Weekend has always relied on dedicated steering committees and countless volunteers.

“However, with the current group stepping down and no new organisers coming forward, the decision has been made to end the event and there will be no Victorian Weekend in 2026.

“We wanted to let you know well in advance, acknowledging that many visitors book their accommodation early.

“We hope you will join us this year to make the last Victorian Weekend truly memorable.

“Expect all of your favourite traditions, plus some exciting new additions.

“Finally, a heartfelt thank you to performers, volunteers, visitors, and the local community for your support over the years.”