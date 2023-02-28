Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend event helps Whitby area schools to buy new books

This included the proceeds of the business’s annual Coffee and Cake with Queen Victoria coffee morning during the village’s Victorian Weekend – a popular annual event organised and run by the Robin Hood’s Bay Tourism Association Ltd.

The children were invited to take part in Fish Box’s drawing competition ahead of the event, and the winners were announced at the coffee morning, which took place on December 3, with prizes presented by Queen Victoria.

The Hawsker Schools Federation, which the two primary schools are part of, has chosen to spend the money on new books for the children.

Fylingdales School youngsters with some of the new books.

Helen Thompson, who is the Head of the federation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Fish Box for their generosity and ongoing support for our schools.

"The children took great pride in creating their artwork for this competition and this generous donation has enabled us to purchase some stunning new books for our home / school reader of the week suitcases.

"We know that all the children will enjoy reading these in the weeks and months to come.”

Victorian Weekend Project Manager, Helen Lee said: “We are pleased that not only does Victorian Weekend increase trade for our local businesses but also supports local good causes.

"The artwork created by the children was fantastic and we’re delighted that children at both schools have benefited from new books with the money raised.”

This year’s Victorian Weekend will take place on December 2 and 3.

