Rock 'n' roll wildman Shaun Ryder brings new tour to Scarborough Spa - here's how to get tickets

He’s the wild man of rock who became a national treasure – now Shaun Ryder, front man of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, is coming to Scarborough as he hits the road for a new, spoken word tour.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Taking in the length and breadth of the UK, Shaun will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between.

And Shaun – whose hits with the Happy Mondays included Step On, Loose Fit and Hallelujah – will share his stories during a series of intimate evenings, coming to the Scarborough Spa Theatre on Saturday May 3, 2025.

The star of TV shows including Celebrity Goggle-box and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

Shaun Ryder is coming to Scarborough Spa. picture: Paul HusbandShaun Ryder is coming to Scarborough Spa. picture: Paul Husband
He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock 'n' roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 29, at 10am – visit www.scarboroughspa.co.uk for more.

