Rock, pop and classical music feature in Christmas Concert at Scarborough's Graham School

A diverse range of musical performances were on display at Graham School’s Christmas Concert this year.

The choir singing

The school's first Christmas concert for a considerable time saw renditions of traditional carols such as ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ juxtaposed with mainstream hits such as The Cranberries ‘Zombie’ and Wonderwall from Oasis.

Talented students sang, played piano and guitar, drums and flute, to create a memorable night of outstanding performances.

Music teacher Angelina Barlow said: “I am immensely proud of all students that took part in our Christmas Concert.

Playing the flute

"Over 70 students performed: Vocal group, student led bands, KS3 and GCSE musicians.

"There were a variety of performances from classical and traditional carols to rock and popular music.

"It was great to see and hear students from all year groups making music together.