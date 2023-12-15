News you can trust since 1882
Rock, pop and classical music feature in Christmas Concert at Scarborough's Graham School

A diverse range of musical performances were on display at Graham School’s Christmas Concert this year.
By Louise French
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 16:55 GMT
The school's first Christmas concert for a considerable time saw renditions of traditional carols such as ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ juxtaposed with mainstream hits such as The Cranberries ‘Zombie’ and Wonderwall from Oasis.

Talented students sang, played piano and guitar, drums and flute, to create a memorable night of outstanding performances.

Music teacher Angelina Barlow said: “I am immensely proud of all students that took part in our Christmas Concert.

"Over 70 students performed: Vocal group, student led bands, KS3 and GCSE musicians.

"There were a variety of performances from classical and traditional carols to rock and popular music.

"It was great to see and hear students from all year groups making music together.

"I joined Graham School in September as Music Teacher and have been delighted with students' enthusiasm for Music in the curriculum and in our after school activities.”

