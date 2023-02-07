Rocky Horror Picture Show and Elton John tribute among Whitby Steampunk Festival highlights

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15) is showing in a cult cinema night at Whitby Pavilion on the Saturday, from 7.30pm.

The film is being shown on a large projector screen in the foyer bar / cafe area.

Seating is limited and you cannot reserve in advance.

Enjoy a free presentation with author and parapsychologist Paul Fitz-George, called Whitby – Hauntings, Legends and Superstitions, on both days at noon in the Pavilion’s Upper Hall Stage.

Introduction to Victorian Violence – A Study of Street Gangs and Serial Killers is another of the highlights of Saturday’s programme of events, on at 1pm in the Upper Hall Stage, in a presentation by Duncan McNulty.

Discover the magic of fabric sculpting and add a new dimension to your creations in free taster sessions at Whitby Pavilion, where you will create a piece of wearable art, a brooch/badge or a pendant.

The sessions are being run by Abigail at the Curiously Contrary trade stand in the Lower Pavilion Hall to secure your place on one of two workshops on both Saturday and Sunday, at noon and 2pm.

Whitby Pavilion will play host to the Steampunk Market, from 11am to 5pm both days.

You can enjoy also live music from tribute act Elton – the Story of Elton John, which is on at The Met on Saturday night, free entry, from 8pm.

More information on the events can be found on the Whitby Steampunk Weekend Facebook page.