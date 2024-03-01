Rolex watch from World War Two found on rural lane in Scarborough as police appeal for information

A Rolex timepiece has been found on a rural lane in Scarborough and police believe it is a 1940s military pocketwatch.

The Rolex timepiece is believed to have been issued by the armed services in the 1940s, probably during World War II.

Despite being around 80 years old, it’s in excellent condition and has clearly been well cared for.

Sergeant Elaine Malcolm said: “This little piece of history is likely to hold great sentimental value. We need to reunite it with its owner.

“It’s potentially been by someone’s side during some of the biggest dates of the 20th Century, including the end of World War II, the first man on the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“How it ended up in a country lane in Scarborough is a mystery.

“But we’re glad someone did the right thing and handed it in, and we’ve already begun enquiries to find out more about it and try to trace the owner.”

Officers are urging anyone who has owned a similar pocket watch to check its whereabouts. They are asking anyone who recognises it or has any information to come forward.

To claim it, proof of ownership will be required. Police will ask a series of questions to ensure it is returned to the rightful owner, including confirmation of the serial number on the front and rear which has been removed in these images for security reasons.

If you know who it belongs to, email Sergeant Elaine Malcolm at [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.