Roscoe Rocks 90s disco fundraiser to be staged for Scarborough school’s specialist sensory pod
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Their latest venture, a 90s-inspired dance night, is in order to raise money towards the purchase of a specialist ‘sensory nook’ facility at Northstead Primary School.
The mobile pod facility will provide a calming and adaptable ‘room within a room’ space for neurodiverse pupils.
Mrs Pickering and Mrs Squire have co-ordinated previous highly successful charity events, raising much-needed funds with similarly-themed nostalgic discos featuring 70s and 80s music for local schools and the Scarborough Sea Cadets respectively.
Sara Pickering said: “We want to smash our fundraising target by selling all 200 tickets.
"Why not ‘Spice Up Your Life’ and head down to the Roscoe Rooms and dance the night away to some upbeat 90’s classics?”
Titled Roscoe Rocks The 90’s, this new event will be hosted by DJ Magic Mike with accompanying live music from Connor Rogers and will be held on Saturday February 8.
All funds raised by ticket sales, a raffle and donations will be allocated to the realisation of the school’s project.
The ticket-only event priced at £10, are strictly limited to 200 attendees.
For more information and tickets, the organisers can be contacted on 07902 694704 and 07939 902232.
Roscoe Rocks The 90’s is at The Roscoe Street Rooms, Roscoe Street in Scarborough on Saturday February 8, doors open from 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.