Rosegarth Residential home in Bridlington earns ‘good’ rating following Care Quality Commission inspection

Rosegarth Residential care home on Belgrave Drive was rated as ‘good’ in all the key areas including safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and being well-led during the Care Quality Commission inspection on Friday, April 29.

The CQC report said: “Rosegarth Residential provides support for up to 26 older people and people who may be living with dementia.

“Sixteen people were receiving a service at the time of this inspection. We found the following examples of good practice:

“People were supported to have visitors and safe visiting processes were followed in line with national guidance, including visits in the local community.

“Alternative arrangements were available to support people to maintain contact with their family and friends in the event of an outbreak.

“Risks to people and staff in relation to Covid-19 had been assessed and action taken to manage the risks.

“Staff took part in regular testing for Covid-19.

“They appropriately wore personal protective equipment to minimise the risk of infections spreading.

“People were involved in more activities, and their diverse needs had been considered, and felt staff were kind and caring.

“We were assured that the provider was promoting safety through the layout and hygiene practices of the premises

“We carried out this inspection under Section 60 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 as part of our regulatory functions.

“This inspection was planned to check whether the provider is meeting the legal requirements and regulations associated with the Health and Social Care Act 2008.