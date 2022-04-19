Rosie the penguin set to celebrate her 32nd birthday at Sewerby Zoo

Staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens believe Rosie is the oldest Humboldt penguin in the world. Photo submitted

Rosie the Humboldt penguin will reach her 32nd birthday and the zoo staff believe that she is the oldest Humboldt penguin in the world.

Rosie will be enjoying her birthday with her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop and first grandchild Pickle who was hatched last year.

Rosie, along with her companions Dion, Pingu and Penny, have ensured the lasting popularity of the penguins at the zoo.

All were bred in captivity, and have played a vital role in the zoo’s breeding programme since 1990 – Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable to extinction in the wild, because of changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species.

They are South American penguins and live mainly in the north of Chile.

They nest on islands and rocky coasts, burrowing holes in guano and sometimes using scrapes or caves.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “Rosie is still enjoying good health, and clearly loves her life here with us!

“We go the extra mile to ensure that she is well cared for, and I am absolutely delighted that she has reached this amazing milestone birthday.