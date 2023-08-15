Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair hailed a great success

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair has been hailed a great success by organisers.

The fair, which saw 22 community organisations set out their stalls on Westborough, was well-received by those who attended, and Charter Mayor John Ritchie was on hand to award prizes for the best stall.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, Mike Wilkinson said: “It went really well, and the weather even managed to stay dry.

"First prize for the best stall went to Parkinsons for the second year running, while the second prize went to Scarborough Guides, Westborough branch and third prize to the Lions.

"Yorkshire Coast BID sponsored the prizes this year, so we were able to increase the money given, with £150 for first, £100 for second and £50 for third, to go towards whatever the winners made on the day.

"The footfall on Westborough was good and everyone had a great day.”

