News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
The sun shone for the community fairThe sun shone for the community fair
The sun shone for the community fair

Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair hailed a great success

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair has been hailed a great success by organisers.
By Louise Perrin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

The fair, which saw 22 community organisations set out their stalls on Westborough, was well-received by those who attended, and Charter Mayor John Ritchie was on hand to award prizes for the best stall.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, Mike Wilkinson said: “It went really well, and the weather even managed to stay dry.

"First prize for the best stall went to Parkinsons for the second year running, while the second prize went to Scarborough Guides, Westborough branch and third prize to the Lions.

"Yorkshire Coast BID sponsored the prizes this year, so we were able to increase the money given, with £150 for first, £100 for second and £50 for third, to go towards whatever the winners made on the day.

"The footfall on Westborough was good and everyone had a great day.”

Working on the MND stall

1. Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

Working on the MND stall Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Having a great day

2. Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

Having a great day Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Roger Chapman, Mayor John Ritchie and David Francis at the fair

3. Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

Roger Chapman, Mayor John Ritchie and David Francis at the fair Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Visitors enjoyed a great day

4. Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

Visitors enjoyed a great day Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rotary Club