Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers hosts another successful Community Fair

Dozens of stallholders lined Westborough, with some promoting their organisations through games or selling goods, while others offered visitors valuable information about local services and initiatives.
The fair was officially opened by Mrs Venetia Wrigley, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, alongside Rotary Club President Roy Butterworth.
Together, they toured the vibrant array of stalls before judging the “Best Dressed Stall” competition. The winners were:
Future Works – 1st Place
Community Fridge – 2nd Place
Val Humphries – 3rd Place, recognised for her work with Dr Denis in Africa
Mrs Wrigley and President Butterworth also enjoyed the nostalgic sounds of the original Dutch Street Organ, which added a touch of historical charm to the event.
Their tour concluded at the Cavaliers’ own stand, run in partnership with Roberts Florist.
Here, lead florist Amelia created nearly 80 beautiful bouquets, with all profits going to support Rotary charities.
Mrs Wrigley was presented with a vibrant bouquet on behalf of the club, in thanks for her contribution to the day’s success.
Visitors to the Cavaliers stand could also learn about becoming a “Friend of Rotary,” an initiative offering the opportunity to support the club’s work without the full commitment of membership.
More information is available at: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=237.