Rotary Club of Scarborough donates over £3,000 to Westway Open Arms

At its meeting on Monday, September 1, the Rotary Club of Scarborough presented Westway Open Arms with a donation of more than £3,000.

Westway Open Arms, which is based in Eastfield and serves the local community, helps people in many practical ways, enabling them to develop life skills that support their everyday lives.

The charity provides a wide range of services including a food bank, debt advice, pregnancy crisis care, cooking on a budget, a daily drop-in centre, client support, signposting to relevant agencies, and help with accessing benefits — all in a friendly and welcoming environment.

The service it provides inspired Rotary Club President, Roger Cannon, to select Westway Open Arms as his chosen charity for 2024/25.

Through a variety of fundraising activities, including a weight loss challenge taken on by incoming president Richard Dean, the club raised over £3,000. The donation was gratefully received by the charity’s Chief Executive Officer, Bernie Brown.

Ms Brown thanked the Rotary Club for its generosity, and in particular Mr Cannon for choosing Westway Open Arms as his presidential cause.

Mr Cannon, in turn, thanked all those who had taken part in the fundraising. He praised the work of Westway Open Arms and expressed his hope that the funds will enable even more local people to benefit from the services provided.