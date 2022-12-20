News you can trust since 1882
Rotary Club of Scarborough launch annual Christmas Santa Collection to help foodbanks

The Rotary Club of Scarborough has launched its Christmas Santa Collection to raise funds for foodbanks across the town.

By Louise Perrin
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:42am

The annual collection is being held for the first time in three years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Rotary Club president, John Riby, said: “We’re trying to raise as much money as possible for local foodbanks at the Salvation Army, the Rainbow Centre and Westway Open Arms.

"Rotarians will be collecting throughout the day and we’re asking people to give what they can afford.

Santa arrives at Westborough - David Grisdale, David Rhodes, Mayor Eric Broadbent, John Armistead, Santa and John Riby
"We’ve been doing this for a long time now, and when we totalled it up in 2019, we estimated that we have raised £150,000 over the years.

"On Saturday we collected £385 and if we can do that every day, we’d be delighted.”

Members of the Rotary Club, who all give their time for free, will be located at the top of Westborough, near Alma Square from 10am-5pm daily until Christmas Eve.

