The Rotary Club of Scarborough has released details of two new fundraising initiatives for worthwhile causes.

The club’s President Roger Cannon has chosen as his focus for his year in office Westway Open Arms, a social action centre meeting the needs of, and supporting, the local community in Eastfield and the Scarborough area generally.

It offers to support and advice for those in need, and provides activities that enable independence and promote physical, mental and social well-being.

One of the Club’s Members - and its next President - is well known local hotelier, Richard Dean, who has agreed to undertake a sponsored weight loss in order to raise funds.

Richard will donate all that he raises to the Club President’s charity and has already had in excess of £1000 pledged.

To support Richard and Westway Open Arms visit www.gofundme.com/f/Richard-Dean-pound-4-pound.

The Rotary Club is also fundraising for international charity ‘Operation Smile UK’ which helps those children born across the world with cleft palates.

The charity helps to fund simple operations which will change children’s lives for good and allow them to smile and speak unimpaired.

To raise funds for this worthy cause the Club is to hold a Race Night at Scarborough Rugby Club on Friday September 13 at 7pm

For more information or to offer support for the race night contact Rotarian Phil Hay by email on [email protected]

The Rotary Club of Scarborough is a registered charity and meets every Monday evening at 6.30pm (except for Bank Holidays) at the Scarborough Rugby Club.