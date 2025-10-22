Rotary Club of Scarborough launches annual Christmas toy appeal

Nigel Wood of Peace of Mind Financial Solutions launches the Christmas Toy appeal with local businesses pic Richard Ponter

The Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal has launched in Scarborough.

The Christmas Toy Appeal has become a major event in the Scarborough Christmas calendar over the years, bringing together businesses and individuals to help bring a smile to children’s faces during the festive season.

The appeal, which aims to ensure that every child in the borough receives presents at Christmas, was started by Scarborough man Nigel Wood 14 years ago while president of the Rotary Club.

Mr Wood said: “The support that has been given over the years has contributed greatly to the appeal and has made a huge difference to many local under-privileged children.

“Last Christmas, we donated an incredible 34,000 toys to support over 3,500 families within our community.

“This year we are looking to exceed that as we know the need is even greater due to the economic climate.

“We are all ‘working together to make a difference in our community this Christmas’”

The Annual Carol and Toy Service will take place on Sunday December 7 at 6pm at Westborough Methodist Church.

Those attending are asked to bring with them a new and unwrapped toy which will then be distributed via various agencies.

Music will be provided by Celebration Brass, the Scarborough Community Choir, with Eleanor & Libby Wood also taking part.

The day after the service, the toys are wrapped by an army of volunteers, ready for distribution across the borough with the help of various agencies.

To aid this work, St Cecilia’s have donated four vans and eight members of staff for three days.

Mr Wood said: “It’s just ordinary people doing an extraordinary job.

“Sadly the need is growing and that just motivates me to rive on to make it right for all of the kiddies who don’t have anything at Christmas time.”

Leading up to Thursday December 4, toys can be dropped at:

Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Limited, 8 Falsgrave Road – Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.

Westborough Methodist Church, Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm.

Colin Ellis Property Services, 49 Aberdeen Walk – Normal business hours.

Scarborough Rugby Club – Scalby Road (FAO: Sharon Tate).

St. Cecilia’s Nursing Home – 19 Filey Road (FAO: Anne Brand).

Ellis Hay Estate Agents – 14 Aberdeen Walk – Normal business hours.

To find out more about the Toy Appeal, or to get involved, email: [email protected].