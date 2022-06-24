Rotary Club of Scarborough launches ‘Be Active Together’ funding bursary

The bursary scheme launches on July 1

In September of 2021 The Rotary Club of Scarborough helped stage an event aimed at showcasing activities for youngsters living in the Scarborough Area.

The event , which was staged at the Market Hall, YMCA Scarborough and Friarage School was well attended by the public and allowed many local activity providers to demonstrate their offer.

Since then, the Rotary Club, along with Scarborough Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council have been working with a number of Community organisations to establish a bursary scheme whereby, through a select number of referral agencies, applications can be submitted for funding to help families with young children between the age of 5-18 years and living in the Scarborough area to access activities aimed at helping their physical and mental wellbeing.

The scheme, which begins on July 1 2022 ,with an annual budget of several thousand pounds , will allow applications to help youngsters to join activities including sport and performing and creative arts.

The agencies involved include, Carers Plus Yorkshire, Gallows Close Centre, Gladstone and Falsgrave Centre, North Yorkshire Youth, Sidewalk, Westway Open Arms and YMCA Scarborough.

Nigel Wood, the outgoing President of The Rotary Club of Scarborough, said “We are delighted to have been able to work with some great local organisations to hopefully assist families who , for whatever reason ,are finding it difficult to give their children the opportunity to participate in activities.

"We all know the benefits that getting involved can bring and how it can help in the physical and mental wellbeing of youngsters and their development longer term in some really important life skills.”