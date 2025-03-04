Rotary Club of Scarborough presents Santa collection funds to local charities

By Louise French
Published 4th Mar 2025, 17:21 BST
Rotary representatives Roger Cannon and Andy Nattrass present cheques to local organisations FutureWorks, The Salvation Army, The Boys Brigade, The Ymca and Bradley Lowery at Scarborough Rugby Club pic Richard PonterRotary representatives Roger Cannon and Andy Nattrass present cheques to local organisations FutureWorks, The Salvation Army, The Boys Brigade, The Ymca and Bradley Lowery at Scarborough Rugby Club pic Richard Ponter
The Rotary Club of Scarborough held it's 2025 Santa Collection Presentation on Monday March 3 at its home of Scarborough Rugby Club.

This year the Club raised £2500 in just under a week in the lead up to Christmas and it shared this among five local good causes.

Representatives from each of these were invited to attend to pick up their cheques and to outline what the funds would do to help in their respective endeavours.

In presenting the cheques, The Club's President, Roger Cannon praised the public of Scarborough for their generous contributions to the total and said he hoped that the organisations would use it to help support their ambitions and the people they are serving, many of whom are in need of help in one form or another.

He also thanked all those Rotarians and friends who braved the Winter weather to don the Santa outfits and collect the donations.

The 5 organisations to receive the funding are;

Scarborough YMCA

Scarborough Boys Brigade

Scarborough Salvation Army

Bradley Lowery

Future Works

In 2025, it will be 75 years since The Rotary Club started its Santa Collection, during which time it has raised tens of thousands of pound for local good causes which has benefitted many thousands of local people.

