Rotary Club of Scarborough presents Santa collection funds to local charities
This year the Club raised £2500 in just under a week in the lead up to Christmas and it shared this among five local good causes.
Representatives from each of these were invited to attend to pick up their cheques and to outline what the funds would do to help in their respective endeavours.
In presenting the cheques, The Club's President, Roger Cannon praised the public of Scarborough for their generous contributions to the total and said he hoped that the organisations would use it to help support their ambitions and the people they are serving, many of whom are in need of help in one form or another.
He also thanked all those Rotarians and friends who braved the Winter weather to don the Santa outfits and collect the donations.
The 5 organisations to receive the funding are;
Scarborough YMCA
Scarborough Boys Brigade
Scarborough Salvation Army
Bradley Lowery
Future Works
In 2025, it will be 75 years since The Rotary Club started its Santa Collection, during which time it has raised tens of thousands of pound for local good causes which has benefitted many thousands of local people.
