Rotary Club of Scarborough Santa collection raises £6,000 for local foodbanks

Running from December 17 to 24, Santa braved the cold weather to welcome visitors to the town at the upper part of Westborough.

The club sponsored the Christmas tree and provide seasonal joy and music in return for any donations.

Speaking on beahalf of the club, John RIby said: “This year the Rotary Club were ever mindful of the hardship of local people and therefore chose to raise much needed funds for food banks in Scarborough.

Santa at Westborough with the Rotary representatives and the Mayor...David Grisdale, David Rhodes, Mayor Eric Broadbent, John Armistead, Santa and John Riby

“The outcome was amazing! Santa, over the days of the collection, raised £3,000!”

Stewart Rowe, the Club’s President in 2022/23 said: “We know that times are hard for so many in our community but the public of Scarborough showed fantastic generosity and kindness in helping us to raise this significant amount of money.”

The Club have now matched the money raised and therefore £6,000 will be split equally between The Scarborough Rainbow Centre, Westway Open Arms in Eastfield and Scarborough Salvation Army, specifically targeted for food banks.

Mr Rowe said: “A huge thank you goes not only to Members of our Club for their collective commitment, but the main effort which has come from all those people who stopped and donated their monies to this great cause.

"Thank you one and all. We’ll hopefully return next year.”

The Rotary Club of Scarborough was formed in 1921 and is a registered charity.

