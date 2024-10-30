Rotary Club of Scarborough Toy Appeal launched to 'make a difference' this Christmas

Nigel Wood of Peace of Mind Financial Solutions launches the annual Rotary Club of Scarborough Toy Appeal with local businesses

The Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal has been launched in Scarborough.

The Toy Appeal has become a major event in the Scarborough Christmas calendar over the years, and businesses are once again invited to donate toys to the appeal as part of their own Christmas programme.

The annual appeal, which aims to ensure that every child in the borough receives presents at Christmas, was started by Scarborough man Nigel Wood over 10 years ago while president of the Rotary Club.

Mr Wood said: “Once again, we have decided to support young peoples and children's work within our town via this Christmas initiative.

“The support that has been given over the years has contributed greatly to the appeal and has made a huge difference to many local under-privileged children.

“Last Christmas, we donated an incredible 24,050 toys to support families in our community.

“I am fully aware of the difficulties and challenges which businesses are currently facing, but I would like to ask them to consider supporting the appeal this year as a business project, as I am sure that the need will be even greater.

“We are all ‘working together to make a difference in our community this Christmas’”

The Annual Carol and Toy Service will take place on Sunday December 8 at 6pm at Westborough Methodist Church.

Music will be provided by Celebration Brass and the Scarborough Community Choir, with Eleanor & Libby Wood also taking part.

Those attending are asked to bring with them a new and unwrapped toy.

A retiring collection will be taken to support the Westborough Church Lego project.

The day after the service, the toys are wrapped by an army of volunteers, ready for delivery to those in need in the Scarborough area.

They are distributed across the borough with the help of various agencies.

Leading up to Thursday December 5, toys can be dropped at:

Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Limited, 8 Falsgrave Road – Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.

Westborough Methodist Church, Westborough, Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm.

Colin Ellis Property Services, 49 Aberdeen Walk – Normal business hours.

Scarborough Rugby Club – Silver Royd, Scalby Road (FAO: Sharon Tate)

St. Cecilia’s Nursing Home – 19 Filey Road (FAO: Anne Brand)

To find out more about the Toy Appeal, or to get involved, email: [email protected].