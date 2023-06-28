News you can trust since 1882
Rotary Club of Scarborough welcomes new president, Trevor Bull

The Rotary Club of Scarborough has welcomed its incoming President, Trevor Bull, who has promised “a year of fundraising through fun”.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Scarborough Rotary Club president handover - Trevor Bull (left) has succeeded Stewart Rowe.Scarborough Rotary Club president handover - Trevor Bull (left) has succeeded Stewart Rowe.
Mr Bull, who is also Chairman of Scarborough Athletic Football Club, has succeeded Local Government Officer Stewart Rowe in this role.

At the handover, Mr Bull thanked Mr Rowe for his year in office, which saw the club raise several thousands of pounds for local food banks.

Mr Bull said: “I’m honoured to taking up the role of President and I hope over the coming year to make a difference in the club and indeed the town.

“The main theme of my year will be fundraising through fun and fellowship with monies raised going to help local charities working to improve the mental health of our town.

“All events will be open to everyone, whether Rotary members or not, with an emphasis on fun.

"I hope to see as many of people as possible over the year, with a smile on your face.”

