Rotary Club tour new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital

Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Scarborough on their recent visit to the new facility at Scarborough Hospital

The group had a conducted tour by NHS and contracting staff who explained the geography of the facilities.

They were also shown the state of the art equipment which will be used once the facility is opened in September.

The group were told how a wide range of emergency medical issues will be handled at the multi-million pound development which benefits from a modern design and experience derived elsewhere around the country.

President of the Rotary Club, Trevor Bull, said the Group was massively impressed by the new development which will seek to streamline medical care and associated logistics.

He said: “When this is opened, it will surely make a huge positive difference to patients and staff.