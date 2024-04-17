Rotary Club tour new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital

The Rotary Club of Scarborough have been given a preview tour of the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre being built at the Scarborough Hospital site.
By Louise French
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:17 BST
Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Scarborough on their recent visit to the new facility at Scarborough HospitalPictured are members of the Rotary Club of Scarborough on their recent visit to the new facility at Scarborough Hospital
Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Scarborough on their recent visit to the new facility at Scarborough Hospital

The group had a conducted tour by NHS and contracting staff who explained the geography of the facilities.

They were also shown the state of the art equipment which will be used once the facility is opened in September.

The group were told how a wide range of emergency medical issues will be handled at the multi-million pound development which benefits from a modern design and experience derived elsewhere around the country.

President of the Rotary Club, Trevor Bull, said the Group was massively impressed by the new development which will seek to streamline medical care and associated logistics.

He said: “When this is opened, it will surely make a huge positive difference to patients and staff.

“Our Group came away from the visit proud in the knowledge that Scarborough will have such wonderful facilities.”

