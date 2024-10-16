Rotary Club's bench donation to Whitby WHISH
WHISH – Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help – is an organisation which supports children and their families with hidden impairments, offering a number of activities such as outings and clubs including a sensory room, a sensory garden, life skills classes and crafts.
WHISH currently supports 107 families and 207 children.
Anyone interested can contact the centre at the St Hilda's School site on Waterstead Lane.
In a double boost, a construction business working on the Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton stepped in to help WHISH make vital improvements to its outdoor facilities.
The Carey Group through its volunteering scheme, allows every employee one paid day of leave a year to volunteer and support a charity – and WHISH was chosen as it’s local to site and had a range of projects that suited the employees’ skillset.