Rotary club's community fair will return to Scarborough town centre next month

The fair taking place on Westborough in a previous year. (JPI Media)

It will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 10am along Westborough with over 40 local charitable and voluntary organisations taking tables.

Club president, Richard Creasey said : “We are delighted to be able to bring the fair back to Westborough and very pleased that as well as our regular stallholders we have managed to attract new organisations too.”

“We feel that this year’s fair will give local charities and voluntary organisations a great opportunity to relaunch themselves after the challenges of the pandemic, but we will of course be operating the event following the latest Government advice on Covid-19 health and safety guidance,” he added.

Welcome newcomers for 2021 will be Scarborough Mates, Scarborough Trefoil Guild, Parkinsons Scarborough Branch, the Wave Project North Yorkshire and Stephen Joseph Theatre.

This year the Rotary Club are also looking to build on the success of previous years, thanks to the support of the Yorkshire Coast BID by providing street entertainment as an added bonus for shoppers.

The Jelly Roll Jazz band will be playing from 11am to 1pm at the junction of Aberdeen Walk and Westborough.

The Mayor, councillor Eric Broadbent has been invited to officially open the fair, together with judging the “best dressed stall”, which gives the stallholders the opportunity to be creative and inventive with their table displays.

Several stallholders will also appear in themed fancy dress to add to the spectacle.

The Harbour Bar’s traditional mobile ice cream van will be there and This is the Coast radio have taken a stand and are planning to broadcast live from the fair.

The Rotary Club will itself have a stall selling plants and other items to raise funds for its chosen local causes and promote its Rotary 100 events.