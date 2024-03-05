Rotary of Scarborough donates £6,000 to local good causes as Santa delivers his presents

Left to rightTim Boyes (W Boyes & Co Ltd), Jo Laking (Rainbow Centre), Cllr.John Ritchie(Charter Mayor of Scarborough), Michelle Davison-Ward (SPARKS), Nigel Wood (Scarborough Boys Brigade) and Trevor Bull (President - Rotary Club of Scarborough)

The Santa Collection has become a regular tradition for the Rotary Club and has now been held for several decades, almost throughout the years since the Club was formed over a hundred years ago.

The Santa Collection, supported by W Boyes and Co Ltd, takes place in all weathers on the upper part of Westborough in Scarborough Town Centre.

During the days leading up to Christmas Eve, the club’s members and friends don the Santa costume and greet visitors to the town as they go about preparing for Christmas.

Over the years, it has raised many thousands of pounds for local good causes and adds to the festive cheer in the town centre.

During the 2023 event the club raised £6000, which was presented to the this year’s chosen charities SPARKS, The Rainbow Centre, Andy’s Man Club and Scarborough Boys Brigade.

Trevor Bull, President of the Rotary Club, said that he was delighted that the Club had managed to raise such a fantastic amount, particularly in difficult financial times, and that he was amazed at the generosity of those that

donated money.

He said he hoped that the funds will go a long way in helping these groups support people in the community and, in keeping with Rotary objectives, to make a real and positive difference to their lives.

Attending the presentation was The Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor John Ritchie who also helped to launch the 2023 Santa Collection in December.