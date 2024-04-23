Members of Whitby Coastal Rowing Club.

Whitby Coastal Rowing Club (WCRC) was established in 2022, with the founding members being originally from both Fisherlads and Friendship clubs in the town.

Working closely with British Rowing, the club is seeking to bring other rowing clubs to the area, along with hosting training camps for future GB athletes.

The small group of rowing enthusiasts has now grown the club, acquiring seven sliding seat coastal boats.

Secretary of WCRC, Julie Morley, said: “We aim to develop a Coastal Rowing League here on the North East similar to existing leagues elsewhere.

"Through this, we aim to discover potential athletes and develop a base for Olympic hopefuls to train and compete.

“We are not only incredibly excited about that, but hugely proud of how far we've come in a short space of time.”

Scarborough Rowing Club, established in the South Bay in 1869 by Joseph Rowntree, has this year achieved British Rowing - Coastal Academy status.

Traditional North Sea Gig Rowing will continue at the club and be further enhanced by the fastest growing rowing community of Coastal Rowing.

The club’s David Raine said: “The accreditation will ensure quality, qualified, coaching for all levels from beginner to advanced.”

Coastal rowing comes in two formats, endurance (>4,000m) and sprint formats (500m).

The rowing is conducted in highly manoeuvrable sculling boats, that can be launched from the beach and are built to row safely in sea conditions.

British Rowing aims to identify and develop rowers with the potential to perform at international level in the Beach Sprint format with the Coastal Academies.

The joint accreditation, involving both Scarborough Rowing Club and Whitby Coastal Rowing Clubs, will ensure rowing throughout the year, on the Yorkshire coast continues to grow.

The GB Coastal Sculling Academies were created to identify and develop rowers with the potential to perform at international level in Beach Sprints.