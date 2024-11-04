Roxby's Gallon Walk events for air ambulance have now raised £111,000 in 16 years

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Graham's Gallon Walk and other local events held during the past year have raised a fantastic amount of £7,500.

A cheque was presented to Joanne from the Great North Air Ambulance at the Fox Inn in Roxby recently.

Charlie and Agnes Simpson have organised walks since 2009 in memory of their son Graham, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

They have raised the incredible amount of £111,104.51 in 16 years.

Graham's Gallon walk cheque presentation to the Great North Air Ambulance.placeholder image
Graham's Gallon walk cheque presentation to the Great North Air Ambulance.

A big thank you to all who have contributed in any way towards this fundraising.

