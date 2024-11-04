Roxby's Gallon Walk events for air ambulance have now raised £111,000 in 16 years
A cheque was presented to Joanne from the Great North Air Ambulance at the Fox Inn in Roxby recently.
Charlie and Agnes Simpson have organised walks since 2009 in memory of their son Graham, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident.
They have raised the incredible amount of £111,104.51 in 16 years.
A big thank you to all who have contributed in any way towards this fundraising.
