The launch of the Poppy Appeal in the Balmoral Centre. L-R Ian Temple, Pete Parkinson, Sheila Miller, Alan Lee and Robert Owens = pic Richard Ponter

From now, until November 12, collectors will be stationed at locations throughout the town and more than 600 collection boxes have been delivered to shops, pubs, schools and other premises.

Organiser Sheila Miller said: “It's not just the two weeks of the Poppy Appeal, it’s also the three weeks before taking out all the boxes and setting everything up.

“We also supply Cooplands head office. This year we have sent them 191 boxes to distribute to all of their shops.

“In 2021 we raised just short of £68,000 with Cooplands as well, which goes towards helping veterans.”

Cooplands spokesperson Abbi Neesom said: “We are proud to be supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal once again this year across all of our Scarborough shops.

“It is a charity that Cooplands has supported for many years and will continue to support for many years in the future.