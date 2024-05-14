Royal British Legion to hold D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration event in Scarborough
Standards, veterans, Cadet Corps and others will parade and prayers of blessing and reconciliation will be led by the Rev Pam Jennings.
The Town Crier, David Birdsall will open the event with the ‘D-Day Cry’ and the RBL Scarborough Branch Chair, Mathew O’Brien will welcome those in attendance.
Venetia Wrigley DL and Charter Trustee Mayor, Cllr Janet Jefferson will respectively read ‘The Dwight Eisenhower letter to D-Day’ and President Roosevelt’s ‘personal prayer’ he read shortly after the invasion started.
The Friarage School will be present and lay a wreath of commemoration that they have made in a project, whilst the Deputy Lord Lieutenant will lay a wreath on behalf of the community.
Acts of Remembrance will also take place with the Last Post and Reveille being played by Howard Moxon.
All welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.