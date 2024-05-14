Royal British Legion to hold D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration event in Scarborough

Acts of Remembrance at Alma Square

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Scarborough Branch is to hold a D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration event at Alma Square Garden of Remembrance on Thursday June 6 at 11am.

Standards, veterans, Cadet Corps and others will parade and prayers of blessing and reconciliation will be led by the Rev Pam Jennings.

The Town Crier, David Birdsall will open the event with the ‘D-Day Cry’ and the RBL Scarborough Branch Chair, Mathew O’Brien will welcome those in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venetia Wrigley DL and Charter Trustee Mayor, Cllr Janet Jefferson will respectively read ‘The Dwight Eisenhower letter to D-Day’ and President Roosevelt’s ‘personal prayer’ he read shortly after the invasion started.

The Friarage School will be present and lay a wreath of commemoration that they have made in a project, whilst the Deputy Lord Lieutenant will lay a wreath on behalf of the community.

Acts of Remembrance will also take place with the Last Post and Reveille being played by Howard Moxon.