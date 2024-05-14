Royal British Legion to hold D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration event in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 14th May 2024, 17:26 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 17:27 BST
Acts of Remembrance at Alma SquareActs of Remembrance at Alma Square
Acts of Remembrance at Alma Square
The Royal British Legion (RBL) Scarborough Branch is to hold a D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration event at Alma Square Garden of Remembrance on Thursday June 6 at 11am.

Standards, veterans, Cadet Corps and others will parade and prayers of blessing and reconciliation will be led by the Rev Pam Jennings.

The Town Crier, David Birdsall will open the event with the ‘D-Day Cry’ and the RBL Scarborough Branch Chair, Mathew O’Brien will welcome those in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Venetia Wrigley DL and Charter Trustee Mayor, Cllr Janet Jefferson will respectively read ‘The Dwight Eisenhower letter to D-Day’ and President Roosevelt’s ‘personal prayer’ he read shortly after the invasion started.

The Friarage School will be present and lay a wreath of commemoration that they have made in a project, whilst the Deputy Lord Lieutenant will lay a wreath on behalf of the community.

Acts of Remembrance will also take place with the Last Post and Reveille being played by Howard Moxon.

All welcome.

Related topics:Royal British LegionFriarage SchoolRoosevelt

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.