A finely decorated antler comb and case (a particular Viking specialism) discovered in Coppergate is found on the £2 issue.

Royal Mail stamps often act as primary signifiers in the commemoration of events, with this set, designed by Studio Up, also pre-empting the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Jorvik Viking Centre in York in April of 1984.

North Yorkshire, then part of the Danelaw region of Viking times, is featured on two of the set of eight designs, with superimposed images of excavated archaeological finds.

The First Class stamp is illustrated by an example of coins issued in the names of several Viking kings that ruled from York.

Minted within the city, this Olaf Guthfrithsson silver penny denotes his reign between 934-41.

The inscription expresses both the Old English spelling of Olaf (‘Anlaf’) and the Old Norse word for King (‘Cununc’) with an accompanying stylised image of a bird of prey or a raven.

This artefact reflects both the importance of York as a trading centre under their rule and exemplifies the prowess and wide range of craftsmanship skills they brought to bear on the design and manufacture of household goods.

The complete set of eight stamps

Still a seemingly recent and unfamiliar inclusion on GB stamps, King Charles’ profile is coincidental to his past role as the then Prince of Wales, in inaugurating the Jorvik Viking Centre in May 1984.

The extensive Coppergate excavations during the late 1970’s, the precursor to the on-site development of Jorvik, heralded a fundamental new understanding of Anglo-Scandinavian culture of Northern Britain in the early medieval period.

Explaining the enduring legacy of the Norse settlers, former City Archaeologist for York John Oxley MBE stated:

“North Yorkshire and York were at the heart of Viking power and influence in the 9th, 10th and 11th centuries.

"Archaeological excavations in York and the creation of the incredibly successful Jorvik Viking Centre, have revealed and explained their lives and lifestyles.

"They were traders, craftworkers, and farmers as well as raiders and warriors, and their influence can be seen today in York and the towns, villages and countryside of North Yorkshire.”

The tangible traces of Scandinavian settlement in the interweaving of language and culture, are especially evident in many existing placenames and that of urban streets.

"In addition, numerous Old Norse words have survived to contemporary times, in the dialects of Northern England.

"The particular sub-division of Yorkshire into three ‘Ridings’ (threthingr) or thirds is derived from this period.

The creator of the original Jorvik Viking Centre, designer John Sunderland, formerly resided in the Scarborough area.

In 1984, this pioneering venture was a revolutionary immersive concept in exhibition design and archaeological interpretation, the influence of which can be seen extensively in museums worldwide today.

Mr. Sunderland recounted his experience in his book ‘On My Way To Jorvik’ published in its second edition in 2022.

He commented: “These beautiful stamps just reinforce my notion that the Vikings are still alive and kicking after forty extra years.”