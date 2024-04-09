Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club in Bridlington submits proposal to build new clubhouse as part of relocation plan

Blyth Park is a busy hub, used as a base for top class dinghy, dart and catamaran sailing events. Phot: James Hardisty

The proposal would see the RYYC relocate its main clubhouse from the distinctive building at 1-3 Windsor Crescent to the Blyth Park site, which is based at Wilsthorpe.

The reasons behind the relocation plan include the annual running costs at the Windsor Crescent site (opposite the harbour), estimated between £30 and £50k, and changes at the harbour which has seen members and visitors staying with their boats at Wilsthorpe rather than visiting the Yacht Club.

The current RYYC clubhouse at 1-3 Windsor Crescent. Photo: Phil Hutchinson

A planning statement, in support of the application, said: “The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club’s (RYYC) current main clubhouse is situated near the harbour in Bridlington.

"Despite operating from the Bridlington site for decades, it has now become a financial burden on the club. This is largely due to annual maintenance and running costs of £30-£50k a year which the club is responsible for.

"Changes to operations at the harbour in Bridlington have resulted in members and visitors no longer coming into the Yacht Club as they now remain on their boats and wait for the tide to turn (historically members and visitors used to visit the Club during low tide). In addition, there is a shortage of available berths in the harbour.

"Due to these challenges the club is facing with their main clubhouse in Bridlington, it is proposed to relocate their main clubhouse to their existing site in Wilsthorpe.

The site at Blyth Park. Photo ERYC planning portal/Gallagher Planning

“The existing facility is known as Blyth Park, which is located at Wilsthorpe, and is currently the RYYC site for dinghy, dart and catamaran sailing.

"The erection of a new and improved clubhouse at this site would allow this to continue and showcase the East Riding as a world leader for international sailing championships/events."