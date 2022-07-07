RSPCA expects spike in cruelty during the summer months following 139 reports in East Yorkshire last year

Florence was left tied to a tree in Hull last year. Photo: RSPCA

In East Yorkshire, there were 139 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year.

The charity has launched its ‘Cancel Out Cruelty’ campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months. The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse. Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence.

“This year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.”