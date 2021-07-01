RSPCA launches recruitment drive for new animal rescuers in East and North Yorkshire

The animal rescue officer role includes having a part to play alongside the inspectors in investigating allegations of neglect and cruelty which could lead to prosecutions.

The animal welfare charity is looking for 23 new animal rescue officers across the country to carry out vital work to make a real difference to the lives of animals.

The newly-formed role could also provide the route to becoming an RSPCA inspector with further responsibilities.

The role includes having a part to play alongside the inspectors in investigating allegations of neglect and cruelty which could lead to prosecutions – this part of the job can be difficult and resilience in facing confrontation is needed from the successful candidates.

Animal rescue officers could be called out to all sorts of locations so applicants must have no fear of heights or cramped spaces and no allergies to animals.

It is a physically demanding job, but the RSPCA is hoping to attract applicants from all walks of life as it takes all types of people to reflect the communities they serve as well as being up to the challenge.

RSPCA head of the inspectorate Dermot Murphy said: “As someone who started my career in an entry level role, I know what an exciting opportunity this is for the right candidate.

“This is a difficult job which needs a resilient character but there are also truly magical moments, such as removing animals from a situation where they are suffering and seeing them heal, physically and mentally.

“Releasing wildlife is always a joy, untangling a fox that gets caught in goal netting is one example. Helping an owner by giving advice or assistance where a person is struggling is also rewarding.

“Often by helping an individual you can rectify an issue to improve animal welfare. You also have the opportunity to carry out media interviews and to work with other teams in the Society to play your part in helping to raise awareness of wider welfare issues.”

Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUIsL1OpGx8 to find out more about becoming an animal rescue officer.