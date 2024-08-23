RSPCA organise incredible sand artwork on Scarborough beach to spread awareness of dog safety

Sand art on Scarborough beach by highlighted the RSPCA's message about the importance of keeping pets cool in summer.

Welfare experts from the RSPCA offered hot weather advice for Scarborough pet owners during a special sand art display on the beach.

The art installation took place this week (August 21) on the south bay, with artists creating a giant image of a dog in the sand, with the message #DogsDieOnHotWalks - one of the RSPCA’s most important summer welfare messages. It informs dog owners that exercising pets in periods of heat could be damaging, if not fatal to their beloved animals.

Dog owners and animal enthusiasts gathered beside the giant artwork, met by staff and volunteers from RSPCA Scarborough and District Branch and RSPCA welfare experts who spoke to more than 300 pet owners in the town sharing hot weather advice for their pets.

The artwork was created by West Yorkshire based ‘Sand In Your Eye,’ - a team of artists and sculptors who create artwork with sustainability at their heart.

Carrie Stones, Campaign Manager at the RSPCA, said: “We had a fantastic day yesterday in Scarborough and were thrilled that so many local pet owners came out to see the artwork being created, and chat to us about their pets.

“I’d like to say a particular thank you to all the people who chatted to us and introduced us to their lovely dogs, as well as Sand in Your Eye for creating such an amazing piece of art. We were also delighted to welcome North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Corporate Services, Cllr Heather Phillips, who met with us to learn about our welfare work and support our campaign to keep local dogs happy and healthy.”

Earlier in the day, the RSPCA’s welfare team hosted a free ‘Cool Dog Summer’ workshop at Beeforths Hive in Italian Gardens, where pet owners gathered to learn tips and tricks to keep their pets cool, and learned the vital signs of heatstroke in pets so they can be prepared in an emergency.

Director Claire Jamieson and artist Amy Emms said: “We made a huge sand drawing on the beach in Scarborough, to share a message that can help us all protect our canine family members throughout the hot summer months. We love dogs, from our own families and neighbours to pretty much any others we encounter on walks or in cafes! I hope this message from the RSPCA helps keep them safe.”

A closer look at the beautiful sand art.

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Corporate Services, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: “It is extremely important for pet owners to take precautions to protect their animals from the heat. Pets should never be locked in cars or conservatories.

“As owners, we need to know the signs that our dogs are getting too hot and help them to take a rest and cool down when they need to.

“The special sand art display by the RSPCA is a great way of reminding pet owners of the dangers of walking dogs in the heat and the workshop was a perfect opportunity to learn more about keeping dogs cool in the hot summer months.”

Those who missed the free Cool Dog Summer workshop can attend a virtual online workshop on Thursday, August 29 at 6:30pm, registering via the RSPCA’s website: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/hotwalks.