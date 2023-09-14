RSPCA reveal 5,825 dog cruelty reports were made in Yorkshire in last year, according to new data

One dog who suffered at the hands of his owners is whippet Terry, who was left with life-threatening injuries when he was beaten for urinating indoors. (Pic: RSPCA)

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

In 2022, a staggering 16 dogs a day on average were cruelly treated in Yorkshire, according to the RSPCA.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

Terry returned to full health and was happily adopted into a loving home. (Pic: RSCPA)

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

The heartbreaking figures reveal 1,039 dog cruelty reports were made in North Yorkshire and 562 dog cruelty reports were made in East Yorkshire, and include reports made about intentional harm, neglect and abandonments.

The type of incidents which come under intentional harm are attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, mutilation and suspicious circumstances.

Shockingly, there were 1,189 reports of intentional harm to dogs in the Yorkshire counties.

The RSPCA is highlighting the figures as part of the charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign - after latest figures showing the charity saw a 22% increase in reports of beatings in 2022 (9,658 in 2022, compared to 7,857 in 2021).

The RSPCA’s frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need this summer but they can't do it alone - they need your help to Cancel Out Cruelty.