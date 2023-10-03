Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole shares her thoughts on Scarborough Pride

Cheryl Hole at Scarborough Pride

Scarborough Pride brought the town to life this weekend in a riot of colour as people from across the country gathered to show their support for the LGBT+ community.

At the forefront of this was headline act Cheryl Hole who, in an exclusive interview with The Scarborough News, spoke about her love for the town and the event itself.

Speaking shortly after getting Scarbrough’s first ever Pride parade underway Cheryl said: “My jaw hit the floor when I saw so many beautiful people here for the re-launch. The turn-out is incredible and it made me so happy to be here and be surrounded by people who put love into the world.”

Charter Mayor John Ritchie and Drag Race superstar Cheryl Hole at Scarborough Pride

It’s not the star's first visit to the town. In 2021 she featured in the third season of reality TV series Celebs on the Farm, filmed at Stepney Hill Farm and she’s certainly pleased to be back.

She said: “The seafront is my happy place. When I finally hang my wigs up I want to move to the coast. There's something very calming and soothing about the water.

“When I arrived I went straight to the sea. I did every single morning when filming for the farm. I'm gutted I won't have time to get up there on this visit.”

Celebs on the Farm isn’t the only reality TV show the versatile diva has been involved with, earlier this year she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef on the BBC.

She said: “I'm open to anything life presents. I always say set aspirations, not goals - if you don't achieve goals you'll be disappointed. I never thought I'd be doing Celebs on the Farm, have a podcast or be on MasterChef.

“When the offer came in for MasterChef I was on a theatre tour. It was a challenge trying to work out what to cook while doing eight shows a week, but it was so much fun, especially if the kitchen where I was staying only had three spatulas and a fork!

“I love both TV and theatre, but my heart will always be on the stage, whether it be in a drag show or a theatre show. It's so much fun.”

With fellow Scarborough Pride performer Michael Marouli currently taking part in series five of Drag Race UK, Cheryl was happy to share the benefit of her experience from her time on the show.

She said: “My advice to anybody is to always be kind, always be gracious and to always be respectful - you never know who you're going to be working with down the line.”

The conversation returned to Pride and the incredible show of support for the event.

Cheryl said: “I wouldn't have expected Scarborough to have such a large LGBT+ community, but now I can see all the beautiful people in this place standing shoulder to shoulder.

“When you see LGBT people on your doorstep. It shows that you're not alone.

“If you're not quite there yet, find people who uplift and support you for who you are.