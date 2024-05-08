Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi to headline Scarborough Pride 2024
Scarborough Pride is a Yorkshire-based charity that supports the local LGBTQ+ community.
After a huge success in 2023, with over 3,000 people through the doors, Scarborough Pride 2024 will be the charity’s second pride event.
Taking place on Saturday September 21, Tia Kofi will be part of the opening proceedings of the parade, as well as performing on the main stage in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall.
Scarborough Spa will be transformed into Pride HQ for the day, with entertainment across stages in The Grand Hall and Sun Court, stalls and food vendors, as well as family-friendly entertainment and activities for all.
George Wakely, Chair of the Trustee Board for Scarborough Pride said, “We are so excited to have Tia on board as our headliner for Pride 2024, and we can’t wait for her to grace the spa stage with her uniqueness, nerve and talent. We look forward to welcoming her to Scarborough.
“Scarborough Pride is only made possible and free to the public by the kind support of Business Allies and local sponsors.
"If you or your business are thinking of getting involved or are wanting to sponsor Pride, you can do so by heading to Scarborough Pride’s website www.ScarboroughPride.co.uk and going to either the ‘volunteer’ or ‘Business Allies’ section.”
To keep in touch with the latest announcements from Scarborough Pride follow their social media channels @ScarboroughPride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.