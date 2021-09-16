The event will take place at Scarborough Rugby Club later this month.

The event, on Monday September 27, is organised by Scarborough Athletic Club. It will take runners – both new and experienced – on a one-mile route as part of the RunAndTalk campaign, which is supported by Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind.

Catherine Mason, Service and Volunteer Manager of Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind, said: “We are delighted to have been invited to join in such a great initiative.

“Getting active can reduce anxiety and stress, combat low mood and increase self-esteem. It can help you feel good on the inside and out, and events such as this offer a great opportunity to get started and meet new people.”

For the first time, Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health support group which meets at Scarborough Library, will take part in the campaign to help encourage residents to take part.

Participants will set off at a very easy pace to accommodate all abilities where you can run, walk, or jog with Run Leaders supporting runners throughout, with the option for a slightly longer route.

Scarborough Athletic Club members will be taking part and available to answer any questions participants might have about the club or beginning to run.

Afterwards, representatives from Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind and Andy’s Man Club will be available at the coffee shop where all runners can get together to reflect and share thoughts and memories.

The event is supported by a network of more than 350 volunteer England Athletics Mental Health Champions who are active in affiliated athletics and running clubs and RunTogether groups across England to support those who are experiencing mental health problems.

The support helps people get involved with running and improves the mental well-being of members.

The RunAndTalk campaign aims to improve mental health through running in England by getting people talking about mental health, sharing their experiences and removing stigma, and supporting people experiencing mental health problems to be physically active through running, whether that is to support them in starting, returning, or continuing to run.

The event will take place at Scarborough Rugby Club on Monday September 27 at 6.15pm.