Rural Arts, North Yorkshire, to receive £45,000 from third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

The Courthouse, Rural Arts’ base in Thirsk

Rural Arts in Thirsk, North Yorkshire has been awarded a grant of £45,000. This will enable the organisation to rebuild safely and steadily whilst furthering their vision of creativity at the heart of every community in North Yorkshire.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country, including Rural Arts, in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Max May, Director and CEO, Rural Arts, said: During the pandemic, our outreach work – both online and in person – has become more vital than ever, and our community arts centre has been forced to close and re-open three times by national lockdowns.

A photograph from Rural Arts’ reopening in August 2020

"We’re thrilled that Rural Arts’ significant and unique contribution to the cultural landscape of North Yorkshire has been recognised – and supported - by the Culture Recovery Fund”.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I'm thrilled that Rural Arts have been given this support via the Culture Recovery Fund.

"I'm incredibly proud to have this organisation based in my constituency, especially given the significant arts and heritage, culture in Herriott's country.

"I have always been committed to protecting our theatres, museums, galleries and organisations around North Yorkshire who have faced an especially tough time during the pandemic.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.

"It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives”.

Rural Arts is a registered charity that delivers inspiring and inclusive creative opportunities that enrich lives and connect communities.

Working across 3,500 square miles of England's largest county, our vision is creativity in every community in North Yorkshire.

We provide over 400 events and activities each year at The Courthouse, North Yorkshire's only professionally-run cross-discipline arts centre, which is also home to an award-winning café, an artisan shop and rooms to hire.

We programme 70 professional performances per year in rural venues and lead a range of wellbeing and employment programmes to support vulnerable people.