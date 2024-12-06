Ryedale Auctioneers' Angus Ashworth set to star in Yorkshire country homes TV show

Angus Ashworth.

A new eight-part series featuring Ryedale Auctioneers' Angus Ashworth has been commissioned, which will see the antiques expert visit some of Yorkshire’s country house estates in a vintage Tiger Moth biplane.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programmes will follow auctioneer Angus as he spends the weekend at the estates as a house guest, working with the owners to help safeguard these historic homes for future generations.

Ashworth will work with the estates’ families trying to preserve historic houses for the future, spending the weekend as a house guest and unearthing the secrets that lie behind the closed doors of stately homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series – working title Angus Ashworth’s Yorkshire Country House Weekend – will start filming soon and is set to begin airing September 2025 on Really Channel.

In other TV news, Ryedale Auctioneers is also pleased to announce that The Yorkshire Auction House and Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House will return next year – you can visit their Facebook page for updates.