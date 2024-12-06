Ryedale Auctioneers' Angus Ashworth set to star in Yorkshire country homes TV show
The programmes will follow auctioneer Angus as he spends the weekend at the estates as a house guest, working with the owners to help safeguard these historic homes for future generations.
Ashworth will work with the estates’ families trying to preserve historic houses for the future, spending the weekend as a house guest and unearthing the secrets that lie behind the closed doors of stately homes.
The series – working title Angus Ashworth’s Yorkshire Country House Weekend – will start filming soon and is set to begin airing September 2025 on Really Channel.
In other TV news, Ryedale Auctioneers is also pleased to announce that The Yorkshire Auction House and Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House will return next year – you can visit their Facebook page for updates.