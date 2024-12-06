Ryedale Auctioneers' Angus Ashworth set to star in Yorkshire country homes TV show

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:54 BST
Angus Ashworth.placeholder image
Angus Ashworth.
A new eight-part series featuring Ryedale Auctioneers' Angus Ashworth has been commissioned, which will see the antiques expert visit some of Yorkshire’s country house estates in a vintage Tiger Moth biplane.

The programmes will follow auctioneer Angus as he spends the weekend at the estates as a house guest, working with the owners to help safeguard these historic homes for future generations.

Ashworth will work with the estates’ families trying to preserve historic houses for the future, spending the weekend as a house guest and unearthing the secrets that lie behind the closed doors of stately homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The series – working title Angus Ashworth’s Yorkshire Country House Weekend – will start filming soon and is set to begin airing September 2025 on Really Channel.

In other TV news, Ryedale Auctioneers is also pleased to announce that The Yorkshire Auction House and Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House will return next year – you can visit their Facebook page for updates.

Related topics:YorkshireFacebook
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice