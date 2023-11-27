Ryedale Community Foodbank receives £1,000 donation from Pickering councillor

A cash boost of £1,000 to a North Yorkshire foodbank which has seen demand soar amid the cost-of-living crisis will ensure the most vulnerable in society are fed and receive daily essentials.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers at Ryedale Community Foodbank received the donation from North Yorkshire Council’s member for the Pickering division, Cllr Joy Andrews, to continue their vital work after witnessing a rise in referrals for struggling families for not only food, but everyday items such as cleaning products, washing powder and toiletries, which are not routinely included in donations.

Each North Yorkshire councillor has a budget of £10,000 a year to allow them to respond to local needs by supporting specific community-led activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each councillor is responsible for determining how they wish to promote and use the budget, before seeking approval from the council.

Ryedale Community Foodbank’s volunteers play a vital role to ensure thousands of hungry people are fed each year and have access to everyday essentials.

Cllr Andrews said: “This group has seen a drop in donations from the supermarket collection points as the cost of living and recent mortgage rises have led to those who have not been affected by the cost-of-living crisis previously now cutting back with their donations.

“Money can also give the group the flexibility to buy products that aren’t necessarily donated but are needed, such as feminine products for teenage girls and toothpaste, shampoo, toiletries and so on.”

She added: “The community foodbank is a worthwhile cause, a much-needed service within the community and I am so grateful we have such dedicated volunteers willing to provide this valuable service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryedale Community Foodbank began operating as an independent foodbank in April 2022 to succeed the discontinued Ryedale Foodbank (Trussell Trust).

North Yorkshire Council’s member for the Pickering division, Cllr Joy Andrews, chats to volunteers to learn how donated food items are distributed to struggling members of the community.

Run entirely by volunteers, it consists of three hubs serving local communities in Norton and Malton, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside.

Each hub is operated entirely by volunteers.

There are currently 19 volunteers serving communities in Pickering.

Local resident and trustee of the foodbank Alan Robinson, who has been volunteering at the facility for the past five years, said: “We are seeing people who would never have dreamt of coming to us before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many are desperate and, sadly, the situation is not getting any better.

“We try to provide food parcels to those in need in the local area from local food donations, but there are inevitably shortfalls in some items of food, toiletries and cleaning materials at times and we need to use cash donations and funding from RCF to purchase items to supplement donations.

“The money from Cllr Andrews’ locality funding gives us the independence to purchase items locally as required and retain self-sufficiency in Pickering, while also supporting the local economy.

"The funding therefore provides a huge amount of help to struggling families in the Pickering area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are extremely grateful to Cllr Andrews for not only providing this funding but also for her ongoing support of the Pickering Hub of Ryedale Community Foodbank.”