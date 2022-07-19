Ryedale council aim to tackle layby litter in Kirkbymoorside

It's common for both laybys on the A170 to have on-the-go litter left by drivers who pull into them and bags of household rubbish that can be left there too.

Kirkbymoorside Town Council came to Ryedale District Council to work on a solution to remind people not to leave litter in the area.

They worked in partnership to carry out research and procure new anti-littering signs produced by Keep Britain Tidy.

Ryedale District Council and Kirkbymoorside Town Council are aiming to tackle litter in two laybys in Kirkbymoorside.

Margaret Wallace, Director of People and Resources for Ryedale District Council said: “Ryedale is a beautiful place to live and visit so we do not tolerate littering. We want to keep our streets and environment clean, and this is the first step in tackling the environmental issue.

“We are committed to working in partnership and this initiative has involved consultation with North Yorkshire County Council’s Highways and Kirkbymoorside Town Council. The aim of it is to encourage people to keep our environment clean and tidy as part of the ‘No more rubbish excuses – Keep it! Bin It! Campaign’.

“Such partnership working helps us deliver on our Cleaner Streets improvement plan, which is a Council Plan priority.”