Ryedale cyclist set to take on epic 1,000 mile challenge in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Kev Denby, who lives just outside Malton, will set off on the 1,000 mile challenge on Sunday August 7 and is hoping to raise £1,000.

Kev, 49, served in the Royal Artillery for 24 years which included tours of Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and Northern Ireland.

He has worked for the ambulance service for the past nine years and has become familiar with the work of Saint Catherine’s through transporting patients and liaising with hospice staff.

Ryedale cyclist Kev Denby is set to take on an epic 1,000 mile challenge in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Kev also had a good friend from the military who received hospice care in Preston, which made him keen to show his support for hospice care.

He said: “Working for Yorkshire Ambulance Service I’ve witnessed the outstanding dedication, compassion and professionalism that Saint Catherine's Hospice brings to so many people and their families, so I wanted to give something back.”

Kev says he is ‘obsessed’ with cycling but has never completed this kind of distance before and under such strict time constraints, as this in an official Audax UK cycling club ride with 2,500 entrants.

He explained: “For me it’s not about the time, it’s about the challenge – but the rules are very clear. You can’t veer off the route, you must be unsupported and you must come in under the time, so I’ll be cycling up to 250 miles a day for four days.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This is a huge challenge and we know Kev has been training hard in preparation. We wish him all the luck in the world and thank him for his brilliant support and kind words about our care.”