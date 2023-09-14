News you can trust since 1882
Ryedale Folk Museum exhibition brings new perspectives on North Yorkshire landscapes

Two distinctive artists tackle the subject of the landscape in a new exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Winter landscape above Sinnington, Ryedale, by Simon Crawford.Winter landscape above Sinnington, Ryedale, by Simon Crawford.
Winter landscape above Sinnington, Ryedale, by Simon Crawford.

John Creighton lives in Appleton le Moors, creating artwork that explores the landscapes of Ryedale and the North York Moors.

Meanwhile, Simon Crawford paints from Knaresborough and is known for his innovative use of colour.

Having spent time responding together and in their own ways to the countryside of North Yorkshire, their new work is now showcased in Drawn Together, an exciting joint show based on drawing.

Church Lane looking west, Appleton-le-Moors, by John Creighton.Church Lane looking west, Appleton-le-Moors, by John Creighton.
Church Lane looking west, Appleton-le-Moors, by John Creighton.
Rooted in two Yorkshire landscapes, Ryedale and Nidderdale, Drawn Together shares rural subject matter including meandering rivers and natural valleys, as well as close-up details of tree roots and foliage, captured through the unique styes of these evocative artists.

The exhibition will be on display in the Art Gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum, Hutton-le-Hole, from September 16 to November 12.

Events Coordinator, Rosie Barrett, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to share this exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum.

"Drawn Together is a bold and beautiful exhibition, with an atmospheric, moody palette of rich autumn colours - golds, ochres and umbers.

"It feels just right as we move into the new season.

“Both artists are heavily influenced by art historic traditions of landscape drawing and painting, including Romanticism, so they make a very natural partnership for exploring what the landscape means today.”

The works were produced out of doors and within John and Simon’s respective studios, with the two artists enjoying working together, looking closely and exploring the landscapes.

“When we met back in 2008, we had an immediate feeling of artistic kinship,” said Simon.

“We’ve kept in touch ever since and always seem to return to similar concerns and preoccupations – usually to do with how to make landscapes today.

“It would be fair to say that I have also grown to love the landscape around Appleton le Moors and the River Seven, through John’s revelation of this country,” Simon adds. “It’s been wonderful to work on the joint show and it has pushed us to see the landscape through fresh eyes.”

The exhibition is free to visit (closed on Fridays).

See www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk to find out more.

