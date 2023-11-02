Ryedale Folk Museum Launches ‘Adopt an Object’ in its 60th anniversary year

Ryedale Folk Museum has unveiled a new initiative inviting individuals to ‘adopt’ objects from its diverse collection, as part of the Museum’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The initiative aims to support the conservation of historic buildings and a variety of objects in this important year in the Museum’s history.

Set in six acres of the North York Moors National Park, the open-air museum is dedicated to telling the story of the people of the region.

Museum Director Jennifer Smith said: “We’re delighted to launch this initiative as we prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Ryedale Folk Museum next season. We know the Museum is such a special place for so many people – for those who have volunteered with unwavering commitment throughout the last six decades, the great many people who have generously donated the objects that we care for, and our loyal visitors, of course.”

Ryedale Folk Museum is home to some 40,000 objects, many beautifully displayed across more than 20 heritage buildings in Hutton-le-Hole. Staff hope that by inviting members of the community to ‘adopt’ one of the objects in the Museum’s care, a wider range of individuals can also become a part of the story.

Ms Smith added: “We’re absolutely committed to preserving this heritage for generations to come.

“That means for the next 60 years and for the years beyond. We have brought together this selection of 60 objects as an important fundraiser for the Museum this year. As I’m sure we can all appreciate, there’s a great deal of work to be done to care for this special and unique heritage.”

The 'Adopt an Object' campaign offers supporters the opportunity to select an artefact that aligns with their interests and passions, starting from £25.

The objects range from the beautiful to the quirky, with some sharing important local stories, as well as a number of rarer items.

There’s a pair of delicate Georgian shoes, a ‘sweetheart cushion’ made during the First World War, and even a rather dubiously named Victorian ‘skirt lifter’ – which was designed to protect long dresses from anything unpalatable underfoot.

Visitors to the Museum’s website will find beekeeping equipment, a dental treadle, and even a collection of rare eighteenth-century love-spell tokens, whoch could make a lovely Christmas gift.

Ms Smith added: “For the larger budgets, we have also selected some of our very special buildings for adoption including a range of workshops representing important rural trades, an atmospheric Iron Age Roundhouse and the historic Stang End cottage, our first domestic building which was relocated from the village of Danby during the 1960s and includes a very rare ‘witch post’ in situ.”

Contributions will directly support the maintenance and preservation of the Museum’s historic buildings and objects.

By helping to commemorate Ryedale Folk Museum’s 60th anniversary in this way, supporters can be assured that they’re also helping to secure the legacy of North York Moors' history and heritage.

Objects can be selected via the Museum’s website and can be ‘adopted’ on a first-come, first-served basis.